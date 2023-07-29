The new details emerged on the death of the Italian champion Elisabeth Lardschneider: she was only 20 years old

They are all saddened and shocked by the sudden and untimely passing of Elisabeth Lardschneider, Italian climbing champion, who unfortunately lost her life at the age of 20 after a 150-metre fall. New details have emerged about this serious episode.

The young woman was well known both in her area and in that of the national team, because despite her young age and her great passion for this sport, she had entered the Tokyo 2023 Olympics.

Elisabeth was only 20 and the climb was her biggest passion. In fact, at the beginning of July, together with seven other Climbers, he had decided to go to India to climb mountains, as well as alpine ones.

They were located in the Valle dello area Zanskar and everyone was doing different workouts. Their purpose was precisely to make new experiences and above all, visit new places.

However, on Thursday 27 July, the heartbreaking news arrived. Unfortunately Elisabeth during one of her training days is precipitated for a height of approx 150 meters. When the doctors arrived at the scene, they had no choice but to ascertain her death.

Now the competent and local authorities are working to succeed recover the body, but the situation for the moment is still very complicated. Now everyone is still waiting investigations on the dynamics of this very serious episode.

The recovery of the body of Elisabeth Lardschneider

Recovering the young woman’s body has become very complicated. Rescuers are currently working to succeed bring it back soon.

The news of this loss so serious has upset thousands of people. Elisabeth was only 20 years old and was a great fan of this sport. Indeed his passion and his talent they had managed to take her to the Tokyo 2023 Olympics.

The mayor of Ortisei himself, the town where she was born and raised, Tobias Moroderhe told the local newspaper: “The dismay in the country is great!”