Here’s how Stefano, the father of Pamela Mastropietro, was found by the agents, after they opened the door of his home

New details have emerged about the disappearance of the father of Pamela Mastropietro. Stefano was found lifeless in his apartment at the age of just 44.

The police went to the house following the alarm raised by his family members. The latter they could no longer contact him for several days.

The officers, after opening the door, made the dramatic discovery. The body of Pamela Mastropietro’s father was lying on the floor in the living room. According to the coroner, the death dates back to 4-5 precedents. The first hypothesis is that Stefano Mastropietro was hit by a sudden illness and have hit my head with the fall. Hypothesis that will be confirmed or denied by the autopsy examination.

No signs of violence on the body, but only bloodstains which, according to the first investigations, would be compatible with a headshot caused by the fall.

The sad news quickly spread on the web and threw many people into despair.

The post of Pamela Mastropietro’s mother

Pamela’s mother and Stefano’s ex-wife also published a moving post on social media. The words of Alessandra Verni:

At least you can now hug her again. I send you a huge hug angels. Mother’s love welcome your dad in your arms.

Pamela Mastropietro lost her life in 2018, at the hands of Innocent Oseghale. Man was it sentenced to life on charges of crime, contempt and concealment of the body.

The 18 year old was made by means and closed in a suitcase. After years the debate on sexual violence is still on. Pamela’s mother continues to fight for justice. During one of the last hearings, you showed up in the courtroom with a T-shirt printed with le photo of the remains of his daughter, to show everyone how his killer has reduced her.