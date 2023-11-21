The doctor had not identified any anomalies in Gerardina Corsano’s tests, carried out on the day of her death in the emergency room

The sudden death of Gerardina Corsano is still shrouded in mystery. The woman died, aged just 45, on October 31st. The investigations are now focusing on possible poisoning by toxic substances, perhaps present in the family shop that the woman ran together with her husband.

There are still many doubts and the police are trying to clarify them. Gerardina Corsano and her husband Angelo Meninno had dinner together in one pizzeria in Ariano Irpino. A few hours later, they both started showing strange discomfort and went to the emergency room. The doctor discharged them with a cure for gastroenteritis. However, both of their conditions worsened and they ended up back in hospital. The husband was transferred and treated, he managed to survive, but for Gerardina Corsano there was nothing that could be done. Her condition worsened until his sad death.

The investigations into the pizzeria

The police investigations immediately focused on the pizzeria, which was seized and subjected to all the necessary analyses. After days, the investigators made it known that no traces of botulinum were found or of any other substance in the food of the establishment, in particular in those consumed by the wife and husband that evening. The pizzeria was released from seizure and the position of the owners took a back seat. These are still registered in the register of suspects, a necessary practice until complete autopsy results.

Did Gerardina Corsano die from poisoning?

We will now need to understand how Gerardina came into contact with one poisonous substance. Could she have accidentally ingested it or did she just simply touch it? The lawyer requested new investigations to shed light on the woman’s mysterious death. The doctor, the third person registered in the register of suspects, had not noticed any anomaly in the analyzes carried out in the emergency room. It would seem that all the values ​​​​of Gerardina and her husband were normal.