32-year-old man arrested for running over and ending 15-year-old’s life Valentine Coliawas heard by the investigators. He was driving his van, without a driving license and under the influence of alcohol. The boy was with a friend of his, Ambra, who was also involved in the car accident and is currently hospitalized in serious condition. The two peers were crossing the pedestrian crossing with the bike, when that vehicle arrived and overwhelmed them. There was nothing that could be done for Valentino, despite being transported to the hospital.

Bogdan Pasca, this is the name of the 32-year-old. he was heard about the traffic offense and confessed to not having seen the two 15-year-olds. Valentino Colia and his friend Ambra were on the pedestrian crossing, but the driver of the van, drunk, ran over them. “I was running, I didn’t see the boys on bicycles. I’m destroyed. There was a railing between the roadways that blocked my view. I even tried to revive the boy.”

Witnesses said they took to the street after the loud noise and saw the man holding the 15-year-old in his arms and continuing to shout for him to wake up. The 32-year-old was returning home that evening after a party, with his ex-wife and children. It would seem, according to rumors that have emerged, that he was in a hurry because he had to get back on time. He was entrusted to social services for an injury and ill-treatment conviction and had outings permitted from 6am to 11pm.

According to an initial reconstruction of the road accident, it would appear that the man was driving at one speed of about 80 km/h.

The defendant then explained that he has a Romanian driving licence, which would also allow him to drive in Italy. It is not yet clear whether the investigators have already checked his statement. The only sure thing is that he was on driving under the influence of alcohol. He had a blood alcohol level twice the limit allowed by law.