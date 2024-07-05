New details have emerged on the murder of Manuela Petrangeli: a few hours later she was supposed to leave for vacation with her son

In these hours the investigators are carrying out all the investigations for the heartbreaking crime of Manuela PetrangeliThe 50-year-old woman was supposed to leave for vacation today with her son, with whom she was on the phone at the time of the crime.

There are still many people who have heard about the incident wait to be clarified, for example how the ex-partner came into possession of that weapon. It had been over between the two of them for about 3 yearsbut maybe he just couldn’t accept her decision.

Manuela was 50 years old and worked as a physiotherapist in a clinic located between Corviale and Casetta Mattei. She had just finished her shift and from the story of a colleague, she had just called her son, to tell him that she was going to pick him up. Together today they were supposed to leave for their vacation and she was on her last day of work.

However, his former partner Gianluca Molinaro in fact he was waiting right outside that facility. That day the woman had parked outside. When suddenly, according to some colleagues, he arrived on board a Smarthe took out his gun and fired a first shot. He hit it in the part of the armthe second one instead, took it to the chestwas probably the fatal one.

New details emerge from the murder of Manuela Petrangeli

The man then ran away, several health workers came out of the clinic, who tried to do everything possible to save her. However, when the paramedics arrived there was nothing more they could do for her, they had no other choice but to declare her dead.

Molinaro in the minutes he tried to escape, got in touch with one of his ex-partner. She didn’t hang up, she waited for him to arrive at the barracks. In fact, from her story, they hadn’t spoken to each other for a long time and that she had reported some time ago, due to violence.

Manuela had never reported him and had never told her colleagues what was happening. living. The agents, despite the man’s surrender, are still carrying out all the investigations at the moment, they want to understand how the man managed to take possession of that weapon. Furthermore, they will also have to establish if there are elements for the premeditationIn the next few hours the coroner will perform an autopsy on the woman’s body, to understand what caused her heartbreaking death.