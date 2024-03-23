During the last episode of the television show Fourth Degree new details have emerged about the case of Liliana Resinovichthe woman who disappeared and was later found lifeless in the grove of the former psychiatric hospital in Trieste.

An environmental interception of the husband of Sebastiano Visintin, which dates back to 2022, is causing a lot of discussion. The man, not knowing he was being intercepted, told another person about an old episode that happened in 1993. He and Liliana had recently started dating and she had decided to confide in him a little secret. She was pregnant and wanted abortthe child was not his…

Whose was it? Liliana would never have revealed this to her husband, but he stated in the wiretap that she was probably Claudio Sterpin

Sebastiano Visintin was immediately accused, by his family and by Claudio himself, of having always lied. Liliana Resinovich's husband has repeatedly stated that he never knew about the relationship between his wife and Sterpin. He has always pointed the finger at the “special friend” accusing him of having invented everything. Why then did he tell a person in 2022, without knowing he was being intercepted, that Claudio had probably gotten Liliana pregnant in 1993?

It was Sebastiano, a guest in the Quarto Grado study, a to answer the questionexpressing his disgust for what is happening. Visintin explained that he told the investigators about the episode of the abortion and pregnancy and that he had always tried to make it remain a secret by Liliana. Now, however, an intimate detail of a woman who is no longer with us has been told to the four winds.

Sebastiano explained that for Liliana the abortion was a painful and sad moment and they had only been dating for a short time. He stood by her while she cried and trembled. She would never tell him details about who that baby's dad was and he wouldn't let her never asked. Visintin reiterated that he had only known Claudio as the president of Marathon. He and Lilli were just friends.

Claudio Sterpin instead, interviewed by Fourth Degree, denied the possibility that that child was his. The man explained that he would have dated Resinovich several times over the years, however he said he was certain that in the early 1990s the two were just friends. In that period he met the woman who later became his wife. Shortly afterwards, however, he corrected himself, admitting that he had not be able to say with certaintybecause it is impossible to remember every detail after so many years.