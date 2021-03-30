The Elder Scrolls 6 is one of the most anticipated Bethesda titles for the next generation, and at the same time, one of the greatest mysteries of the American company. Apart from the teaser that we saw in the past E3 2018, we have not heard anything else, and that is why the fans are eager to know the first details and The Elder Scrolls 6 release date.

We know that The Elder Scrolls VI will not be released anytime soon and the intent of the past teaser wanted to make players understand that single player games had not been forgotten, but while we await official information from Bethesda, via GameRant we have known new details of The Elder Scrolls 6 that would have been previously leaked. Before we show you this “new information” in detail, we remind you that Bethesda’s chief marketing officer, Pete Hines, stated that The new Indiana Jones game will not affect the release of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.

New details from the Elder Scrolls 6 are leaked

Although, in this case it has been Tiffany treadmore, a well-known leaker, who would have revealed the new details about The Elder Scrolls 6. This ahead of us that the game will have new survival mechanics, something that fans have been wanting and have made come true through the different mods. But this does not end there, since the well-known filter assures that the magic system of The Elder Scrolls VI will be renewed compared to that of Skyrim, based on runes for the subject of abilities and spells.

The supposed Elder Scrolls VI release date and its first details leaked

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Bethesda actually used survival mechanics in the new The Elder Scrolls 6. The company has used these new mechanics in both Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, although obviously this would completely change our classic way of playing an Elder Scrolls. Remember to take this information for what it is. We will keep you informed with any news in this regard.