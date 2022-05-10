Samarate massacre, new details emerged on what Alessandro Maja did to his family

At the moment, all the investigations of the case are underway for the massacre of Samarate, in which unfortunately a mother and a daughter, just 16 years old, died. The dad is the only one accused of the murder and it seems that he used two different weapons.

Many were shocked by what happened in the house where he lived there family. Nobody between relatives and neighbors would have ever imagined such a thing could happen.

The tragedy took place around 6.30 in the morning of Wednesday 4th May. In the small town of Samarate in the province of Varese.

Alessandro Maja in the throes of a murderous rampage, for reasons yet to be understood, has killed first his 56-year-old wife, who slept on the sofa. Soon after, he went to her 16-year-old daughter and hit her with the same hammer used to kill mom.

The two in fact, also according to the results of the autopsies, lost their lives for the blows to the head and face. From an initial medical analysis, however, it emerged that the father for his eldest son Nicolò used a ‘different weapon.

The boy has sustained injuries which appear to be compatible with a blunt instrumentsuch as the drill found in the house that was stained with blood. The young man managed to wake up in time and fled. But now he is hospitalized in intensive care, in very condition severe.

Samarate massacre, investigations by investigators

The police are currently working to reconstruct the exact one dynamic what happened. Consequently, in addition to having seized the house where the tragedy occurred, they are carrying out searches in the office of man.

Alessandro Maja is still hospitalized in the hospital, in the psychiatry ward. The doctors will soon have to resign him and he will have to go before the judge to explain the reasons behind his gesture.

The doctor who performed the autopsies on the two victims is awaiting the results of the toxicological teststo understand if the mother and daughter were sedate.