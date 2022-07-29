Cadorago, the details that emerged behind the murder of Valentina Di Mauro the 33-year-old killed by her partner at home

All the investigations of the case for the murder of the 33-year-old are underway Valentina Di Mauro. Comrade Marco Campanaro is now in prison, but has decided to make use of the right not to answer. In fact, he has not yet explained what happened and the reasons for his gesture.

The events took place in the morning of Monday 25 Julyin the house where the couple lived for about 2 years a Cadoragoin the province of Como.

The man had woken up to go to work, but haunted by the fear of a betrayal, woke up his partner around 5 in the morning. They started arguing and the neighbors soon came alarmedhaving never heard them argue.

At first they went to to knock, but having not received a response, they alerted the police. THE carabinieri they arrived at the house within minutes.

Marco Campanaro immediately opened the door e mumbling he said he was in a fit of jealousy. Valentina Di Mauro was now found lifeless in bath of the house and near her there was also the knife used to kill her.

From what the local newspaper reports The Province of Comothe man inflicted on the woman approx 20 stab wounds. Plus, he kept hitting her even while she was gone agonizing on the floor. The autopsy will give further answers.

The agony of Valentina Di Mauro’s mother

There mother of the 33-year-old in an interview with the same newspaper, he wanted to express all his anger and its pain for what happened. The woman told the reporter:

They were happy together. Her partner, however, had a sort of obsession that she could know someone else and that she could leave him, she feared being left alone.