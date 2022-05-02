With the release of the sequel to breath of the wild With a year to go, Nintendo is in no hurry to reveal more information about this game, at least not yet. However, the dubbing actor for the Italian voice of Daruk has shared new details that could very well give us an important clue about the history of this game.

In an interview with a fansite in Italy, Pietro Ubaldi, the Italian voice actor for Daruk, mentioned that his sessions had come to an end. The interesting thing is that Ubaldi not only handled the voice of Daruk, but also that of the “ancestor” of this championwhich will have a more serious behavior.

As mentioned by Ubaldi, we will have the opportunity to meet the ancestor of Daruk. Considering that this champion has been dead for 100 years at the start of the events of breath of the wildthis means that in the sequel we will be able to visit, either through cinematics or with playable sequences, an even older time in Hyrule.

However, as always happens with these cases, we are talking about a rumor, and not official information from Nintendo. On related issues, Japan has selected breath of the wild Like the best game ever. Similarly, the possible name of this sequel is filtered.

Editor’s note:

Although this is just a rumor, the idea of ​​traveling even further into the past and learning about the origins of Calamity Ganon is very interesting. Of course, as a rumor from a dubbing actor, there is not something that guarantees this information 100%, but this possibility should not be ruled out either.

Via: GameXPlain