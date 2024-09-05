Economist: The decision to dismiss Kuleba was made in April, but the State Department was against it

The decision to dismiss Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was made back in April. Citing sources, writes British publication The Economist.

According to him, the head of the foreign policy department managed to keep his post thanks to the intervention of the US State Department, which opposed his dismissal. The article notes that the decision to dismiss Kuleba, which became known earlier, is connected with the fact that the American authorities are currently focused on the upcoming elections in the country.

At the same time, as the publication claims, the US did influence personnel changes in the Ukrainian government. It is reported that Washington was involved in the dismissal of the “influential but controversial” deputy head of the republic’s presidential office Rostislav Shurma.