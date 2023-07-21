Home page politics

There is still no sign of life from the US soldier who recently disappeared in North Korea. The Pentagon has now released details of the case for the first time.

Washington – “Unauthorized Absence from the Force”: This is the duty status of the in North Korea US soldiers who have disappeared, Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh announced in Washington on Thursday (July 20). I couldn’t say more. She had previously been asked if the young man might not want to return at all. Despite numerous attempts to contact the missing person, no response was received from North Korea. Travis King, age 23, Private of the US Army, had illegally crossed the inner-Korean border from South Korea a few days ago. Since then there has been no sign of life from him.

A Facebook photo of missing US soldier Travis King. ©Facebook

“Unfortunately, we have not received any communication or correspondence from the North Koreans regarding this incident,” Singh said. But they are working feverishly to bring King back. “We’re working with the Department of Defense, the National Security Council and the State Department and are really pulling out all the stops of government to find out more.” So far, it is only known that the young man should be escorted to an airport in order to get to the airport from there USA fly back. However, King left the airport at the last minute before boarding the plane, the spokeswoman said.

Escape to North Korea? – In the US, King threatened “additional administrative measures”.

The disappeared had to serve a prison sentence for a crime in South Korea. After his release, he was supposed to return home because his assignment was over. In the USA, however, he was threatened with “additional administrative measures”. Sing did not comment on the crime committed. It’s probably a double charge against King for assault. He was also fined by a South Korean court for damaging a police car. This is reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap citing the judicial authorities.

King was not in custody on the way to the airport, Pentagon spokeswoman Singh said. But he had companions who would have brought him through the security check. Nobody expected that he would leave the airport. “His motives for not boarding the plane” are not known, and the connections are currently being investigated, according to Singh. All that is known is that the US soldier took part in a commercial tour at the border and eventually broke away from the group.

How is King and how did he get across the border? – All this is still under investigation

“We don’t know how he’s doing,” she said. “We don’t know where he is being held. We don’t know about his health,” Singh said. She added that the Army had launched an investigation into how King was able to slip across the borders.

US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said she was not sure King would be considered a deserter, US broadcaster NBC News said. When asked if King had shown any sympathy for the North Korean government, she replied, “I don’t think we have any information that clearly indicates that.”

At war for 70 years, relations between North Korea and the United States have long been bad

A senior US government official said the US immediately informed North Korea that King crossed the border intentionally and was not acting on orders. North Korea acknowledged receiving the message but then remained silent, the official said. Singh indicated that the US is in contact with Sweden, through which the US maintains embassy-level relations with North Korea. The US and North Korea have never officially made peace since the Korean War 70 years ago.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated further, after diplomatic ties between President Donald J. Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un were severed in 2019. North Korea has in the past used Americans who have entered the country illegally as a propaganda tool against Washington and, in some cases, attempted to use them as leverage in negotiations. (Tadhg Nagel)