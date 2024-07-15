After the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 In late 2020, CD Projekt spent the last few years trying to fix this title, and after the release of Phantom Liberty In 2023, the Polish company finally closed this chaotic chapter in its life, and has focused on new projects. One of these is The Witcher 4of which new details were recently released.

In a recent interview on The Flow podcast, Pawel Sasko, Associate Game Director at CD Projekt Red, had the chance to talk a bit about the projects the studio is working on. Here he mentioned that These developments are currently at a very early stage in their production.and for the moment cannot give many details about it.

In the case of The Witcher 4, This is the studio’s most advanced project, and is expected to begin full production sometime in 2024.. Remember that after finishing Phantom Libertymuch of the staff at CD Projekt Red has begun working on the next installment in the beloved series. However, it seems that this title is still several years away.

The Witcher 4, Known internally as Polaris, it is an ambitious project, the first in a new trilogy, which promises to introduce many new elements while remaining faithful to the core experience that we all recognize. One of the most significant changes is that Geralt of Rivia will not be the protagonist of this installment.. Unfortunately, we don’t have any further details on how this will work at the moment. In related news, Netflix confirms finale of the series The Witcher. Likewise, this is what Liam Hemsworth looks like in this adaptation.

Author’s Note:

We are still several years away from The Witcher 4, And considering what happened with Cyberpunk 2077, it’s very likely that CD Projekt Red doesn’t plan to repeat its previous mistakes, and that means a long development to polish every possible section.

Via: Insider-Gaming