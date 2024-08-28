Politico: Telegram investigation began several months ago

New details about the investigation into the Telegram messenger have been revealed. This reports French publication Politico, citing unnamed documents.

The investigation into the messenger is reported to have begun several months ago. The publication also notes that, according to the case, Telegram refused to cooperate with French law enforcement in investigating child sexual abuse.

Earlier it became known that Nikolai Durov, brother of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, was put on the wanted list in France. It was reported that the arrest warrant was issued by the French authorities in March.

Earlier it was reported that Irina Bolgar, who called herself the mother of Durov’s three children, filed a lawsuit against him in Switzerland. She accused the businessman of physical violence against her youngest son.

Durov was detained at Paris Le Bourget Airport on August 24. According to the French investigation, he is an accomplice to illegal actions carried out via Telegram. In France, he faces up to 20 years in prison.