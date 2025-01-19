Little Alma, daughter of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodriguez, still logged in in the Intensive Medicine Unit of the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria for more than a week.

Although both the family and the closest friends of the tonadillera’s niece have not made statements regarding the state of health of the baby, born on November 23, it seems that the couple had received in the last few hours good and hopeful news.

“The changes that have occurred, They are small, but they are positive“, they say in the current affairs program D Heart. Although the reasons for the employee’s daughter’s admission are not known, the magazine emphasizes that “the last few hours are positive.”

“The important thing is that there has been no setback and there has been a step forward, which, although small, It is significant to see things with optimism,” they added. Many of the closest friends of the influencer They are public figures that we can see on television daily, among them, Belén Esteban, who shared that the process was advancing “little by little.”

The gestures of Anabel’s great friend could indicate that the situation has improved significantly, who we see more relaxed, despite not wanting to talk about the little girl’s state of health. in the program Party It has also been commented that “they are taking small steps forward” and that “since Wednesday he has taken baby steps and the evolution seems to have been favorable”.

After a week full of emotions and visits, some of the couple’s loved ones, who had moved to Gran Canaria to accompany the Rodríguez Pantoja family, they have returned to their residences. Among them, Susana Molina, Belén Esteban and Isabel Pantoja have returned home after spending one of the hardest weeks of their lives with Anabel.

For her part, and to the joy of her two million followers, the cousin of Isa Pantoja and Kiko Rivera has returned to social networks after spending a few days inactive. The collaborator has not published photos or stories, but she has been noticed after giving like to the comment from her friend Susana Molina.