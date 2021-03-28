The Egyptian Minister of Transport and Communications, Kamel al-Wazir, described the Sohag train accident a “great catastrophe.”

The minister revealed new details related to the Sohag train accident.

He pointed out that the development of the train tracks requires a complete closure of the facility, which has not happened, and the development process took place in parallel with the work of the train.

The Egyptian minister explained in an intervention on a television program, that “there is a human error, and the mystery in the train coming from the back is that it did not stop despite his warning,” according to Al-Ahram newspaper. According to Sky News.

The minister added, “The driver of the stopped train 157 was acquitted, as he informed and applied the procedures followed in such cases.”

He continued, saying, “The stopped train is not guilty because the holidays are beyond his control,” explaining that “with regard to the recordings that have been monitored that there are connections to the train coming from the back and has not responded, in addition to the signals that start in succession with yellow and then red, which means a gradual stop.” The driver never follows this, and the investigation authorities will reveal the reason behind this. “