Investigations are still ongoing into the horrific crime that shook Lebanon, and the army command announced that “a patrol of the Intelligence Directorate was arrested in the town of Ansar al-Muwatin (H.F) ​​on suspicion of participating in the kidnapping of citizen Basma Abbas and her daughters Rima (born in 2000) Tala (born in 2002). Manal (born in 2006) on 3/2 2022.

An army statement indicated that “a series of investigations conducted with the detainee led to his confession that he carried out the kidnapping with the participation of the fugitive Syrian (H.G), and that they transported the kidnapped girls and their mother to a cave located outside the mentioned town, where they were murdered.”

He added: “After inspecting the place by a patrol from the Directorate and a team of forensic evidence in the army, the four bodies were found, and they were taken to a hospital to complete the necessary laboratory tests.”

Investigations are continuing to uncover the full circumstances of the crime under the supervision of the competent judiciary, and follow-up is being carried out to arrest the Syrian involved.

For its part, the National News Agency stated that “as a result of the medical examination conducted by Doctor Ali Deeb, it was found that Ansar’s crime resulted from shooting with a hunting weapon in the head, with regard to the three girls, and in the neck with regard to the mother.”

The information pointed out that “the victims of the Ansar crime were hit in the head from behind, before the shooting and death occurred.”

The channel indicated that, “as a result of the medical examination, the hypothesis of organ trade fell.”

And the father of the victims of the Ansar crime in Lebanon published the last conversation he had with his daughter, Manal, before she was kidnapped with her two sisters and her mother earlier this month.

This conversation was via the “WhatsApp” application, and its image was widely circulated on social media.

And the “Lebanon 24” website quoted security sources as saying that “the killing took place more than 20 days ago, as it turned out that the bodies were semi-decomposed, and were placed in the cave with sand and stones on top of it with cement.”