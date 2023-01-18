With an already official date for the last episodes of the anime of Attack on Titan, fans are eager to hear new information about this beloved adaptation. Well, recently new details related to the production were revealed, where the impact that COVID-19 had on this production has been explained.

According to Masafumi Mima, audio director, the pandemic significantly changed the production structure, as it they tried to offer all security measures for voice actors. This was what was discussed:

“Before COVID, 30 VAs were working on voice acting in a limited time of 5 hours. But now the max is 7 30 divided by 7=5 post recordings. 5×5 hours. It’s just torture without the cast for 25 hours. I feel sorry for the waiting fans. But we are doing our best.”

Considering that the next episodes will be released in March, surely we will have more information about this ending in the coming weeks. On related topics, you can find out the exact release date of the last part of the anime here. Similarly, creator of Attack on Titan talks about a possible spin-off.

Via: Masafumi Mima