An American policeman, who died the day after the attack on the Capitol in January, died of “natural” causes after suffering two strokes, according to his autopsy report published on Monday.

The death of Police Officer Brian Secnick has aroused feelings of sadness among many Americans. His body was shrouded in the Capitol, during an exceptional tribute attended by US President Joe Biden.

Initially, the New York Times quoted unknown sources as saying that the policeman was hit by a substance sprayed from a fire extinguisher, but this account was later ruled out. His death remained mysterious, for more than three months after the accident.

The coroner of the federal capital, Washington, Francisco G. Dias indicates that Brian Seknik suffered two strokes.

In his report, the forensic doctor recounts what happened with the 42-year-old policeman, several hours before his death.

On January 6th, at 2:20 pm, the policeman sprayed a chemical “outside” in front of the Capitol. Then, at around 10:00 p.m., Brian collapsed on the Capitol campus before being transported by ambulance to a hospital in Washington.

He died the next day, on the seventh of January, “at about 9:30 p.m.” in the hospital.

The doctor concluded by saying that “the circumstances of death: normal.”

On March 15, the US authorities indicted two men accused of spraying the policeman with “bear spray”, a powerful aerosol used in the wild in the United States to keep bears away.

Julian Khater (32 years) and George Tanios (39 years) face nine counts, including “assaulting an element with a dangerous weapon,” but they are not prosecuted for murder.

Four people were killed during the attack. The Senate acquitted Trump after a sensationalized trial in February.