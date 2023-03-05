New details about the condition of figure skater Roman Kostomarov hospitalized in Moscow became known Telegram– channel “112”. It is reported that the athlete is gradually recovering, but it is still too early to talk about positive forecasts.

“There is a suspicion that the Olympic champion has again started sepsis, one of his hands turns blue,” the message says.

Soon a psychologist will talk to the skater. After stabilizing Kostomarov’s condition, a long rehabilitation awaits.

Earlier it was reported that Roman Kostomarov began to regain consciousness after a medically induced coma. He began to move. Doctors noted positive dynamics in his condition.