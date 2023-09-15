Erik ten Hag will not call on Jadon Sancho for the time being. Manchester United’s coach still does not appreciate Sancho’s presence, after the winger allegedly did not do enough work in training and then publicly lashed out at him.

In a statement, Manchester United announced that Sancho will continue to complete an individual training program in the near future. Last week a solution was sought for the conflict between player and club, but without success.

At the beginning of September, Sancho was not included in the matchday squad for the league match against Arsenal. That was because he wouldn’t put in enough effort in training. According to The Athletic Sancho was asked to apologize to Ten Hag, but the Englishman refused. As a result, United saw no other option to punish Sancho.



However, Sancho himself quickly announced that that reading was incorrect. In a message on X, the former Twitter, he criticized Ten Hag. “Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people to say completely untrue things, I behaved very well in training this week,” the 23-year-old Briton responded. “I think there are other reasons that I don’t want to go into. I have been a scapegoat for a long time and that is not fair.”

Sancho said he wanted to fight for his place in the team. “I respect all decisions of the technical staff. I play with fantastic players and I am grateful for that. I know that every week is a challenge.”

Sancho came over from Borussia Dortmund for 85 million euros in July 2021, but was never an undisputed basic player under Ten Hag. "We did not include him in the selection because of his performance in training. At Manchester United you have to reach a level every day," said Ten Hag.

Ten Hag is short on wing attackers

Antony is also not welcome at Manchester United for the time being. The Brazilian will not return for the time being until there is more clarity about the allegations against him. He was reported for domestic violence, assault and threats by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.