New details about stabbing the 7 Swedes!

Today, Thursday, media reports revealed the identity of the perpetrator of the knife stabbing that took place in the city of Vitalland, southern Sweden, on Tuesday evening.

The Swedish police described the stabbing with a knife as a possible terrorist crime.

The website “Al Arabiya Net” said that the young man who stabbed 7 people yesterday afternoon in the remote town of Vetlanda in the south of Sweden, 274 km from the capital Stockhome, is a 22-year-old Afghan, known to the police for drug use.

He added that it does not appear that his motive is a terrorist, but rather a “attempted murder,” considering that his police record includes suspicion of previous attempted murder, but that the terrorist motive has not been completely excluded.

As for those who were stabbed, the famous Expressen newspaper reported that 3 of them were seriously stabbed, two lightly stabbed, and two others lightly, and all of them are receiving treatment in hospital.

She added that the young man has lived alone since 2018 in the town of 13,000, but the quality of his residency is not yet known, with the likelihood that he arrived in Sweden and sought asylum.

It should be noted that the Swedish police have not released the name and picture of the young man, who is not known if he stabbed the Seven randomly, or if he chose them for them.