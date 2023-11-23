Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Even after his death, Vladimir Putin’s Moscow circle is worried: former Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. © IMAGO/Adrien Fillon

Shortly before the start of his mutiny against Putin, the late Wagner boss Prigozhin apparently had other plans: He probably wanted to win the support of the Kremlin boss with a Duma speech.

Moscow – In the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, one person came into the spotlight both in Russia and in the rest of the world more than almost anyone else: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, who has now been declared dead. He fought with his units Ukraine war especially in eastern Ukraine and supported the Kremlin chief’s soldiers Wladimir Putin.

However, his open criticism of the military leadership and the power struggle with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, which caused him to fall out of favor in the Kremlin, ultimately resulted in an uprising on June 23rd. Before that, he is said to have made one last attempt to win back Putin’s favor.

Before Prigozhin’s mutiny: Wagner boss wanted to win back Putin’s favor

Specifically, it is about a speech that Prigozhin wanted to give in the Russian State Duma, according to the Russian opposition online newspaper Moscow Times reported citing anonymous sources. Accordingly, Prigozhin had the support of his allies in the Duma: the “Fair Russia” party and party leader Sergei Mironov. The party and the chairman are considered close to Prigozhin, but are also allies of Putin. Mironov had posed with a hammer in the past, who had become a symbol of Wagner after a brutal execution. Fair Russia co-chair Zakhar Prilepin appeared in photos with Prigozhin.

Just a few hours before the Wagner boss’s mutiny, Mironov took part in a meeting in the Duma and played a video with statements from all other deputies and officials, they said Moscow Times. It was about the inadequate help from Moscow for mobilized and volunteer soldiers in Ukraine. The plan: Prigozhin should actually have taken part in this meeting.

Prigozhin wanted to give a speech in the State Duma: “It should be a big scandal”

Because of his power struggle with the highest military leadership and the country’s elite, almost all doors were closed to the Wagner boss during the course of the war in Ukraine. Prigozhin was censored in Russian media and his ability to reach the Kremlin was severely restricted. His influence began to waver and he was no longer able to meet face-to-face with the Kremlin and the government. He no longer had access to Putin. “Even the offices whose doors he could just throw open were off-limits to him,” a government source told reporters Moscow Times.

Therefore, Prigozhin probably wanted to make his voice heard by secretly attending the meeting in the State Duma. But that didn’t happen: Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin rejected Prigozhin’s demand because the Kremlin had limited the Wagner boss’s activities. According to the report, he therefore evaded the idea and instead had his allies in the Duma present the presentation that he himself wanted to present. Finally, they should invite Prigozhin directly.

Prigozhin’s hope: His speech in the State Duma in the presence of the press and important political figures would force Putin’s followers to inform the president. So his statements should come directly to Putin’s table. “It should be a big scandal,” a source from the Fair Russia party admitted, according to the report. But Prigozhin’s participation was canceled the day before the speech without explanation, writes the Moscow Times. Instead, Wagner’s boss declared mutiny without him a few hours after the meeting. A month later his plane crashed. The circumstances of his death are still not fully understood. (bb)