In televised statements, Mujahid dashed the hopes of the Egyptians, noting that Salah’s presence with the Egyptian Olympic team in Tokyo is almost impossible now.

Mujahid confirmed that Liverpool FC adheres to the idea of ​​preventing Salah from playing in Tokyo, and preparing with the team for the new season.

Despite Salah’s desire to represent his country in the Olympics, which begins on July 23, his club, Liverpool, refuses to participate.

Clubs can prevent their players from participating in the Olympics, unlike continental tournaments such as the African Nations Cup and the World Cup.

Mujahid did not deny the possibility of Salah playing in Tokyo once and for all, but he stressed that the matter has become unlikely, with Liverpool sticking to its position.

On the other hand, Mujahid said that defender Ahmed Hegazy, player of the Saudi Federation, will be among the three “old people” who will participate with the Olympic in the tournament.

On the other hand, negotiations are continuing with Galatasaray to allow striker Mohamed Mustafa to participate in the Olympics, and his chance of playing is “greater” than Mohamed Salah’s, according to Mujahid.