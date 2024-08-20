Home World

From: Martina Lippl

British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch is still missing. A top lawyer and a banker are also missing.

Palermo – How could the 56-meter superyacht sink in the storm off the coast of Sicily? That is one of the questions that many people are asking after the accident in Italy. The wreck of the “Bayesian” lies at a depth of 49 meters on the seabed. Special divers are still searching for the missing people. Among them are the British tycoon Mike Lynch (59) and his daughter Hannah (18). The President of Morgan Stanley International Jonathan Bloomer and his wife and Lynch’s lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Nada are also missing, according to Italian media reports.

Mike Lynch missing after yacht accident: “British Bill Gates” had trouble after billion-dollar deal

Billionaire Mike Lynch made headlines years ago when he sold his company “Autonomy” to Hewlett Packard (HP). In 2011, Lynch sold the software company for eleven billion US dollars. The media celebrated him as the “British Bill Gates”. For the Americans, however, the deal turned out to be a huge debacle. The computer giant wrote off billions. Lynch and a financial manager were accused of falsifying the sales figures before the sale. The 59-year-old was eventually extradited to the USA and faced up to 25 years in prison.

Mike Lynch allegedly celebrated his acquittal with a sailing trip to Italy on the “Bayesian”

Then, just a few weeks ago, there was a surprising turnaround: Lynch was acquitted in the fraud trial surrounding the “Autonomy” deal. The acquittal followed a defeat in the civil case in Great Britain and a related four billion dollar claim by the successor companies of the former Hewlett-Packard Group. For years, Lynch claimed to have been made a scapegoat for a failed takeover. Now the Briton was considered “rehabilitated”.

The sailing trip on the luxury yacht was intended to celebrate the end of the years-long legal dispute in June, reports BBCThe 59-year-old had previously returned to Great Britain to be with his family, his wife and his two daughters. His daughter Hannah (18) wanted to start studying in Oxford after the summer, it is said.

Billionaire yacht “Bayesian” sinks in the Mediterranean

Six people are missing: billionaire Mike Lynch (59), his daughter Hannah (18), Morgan Stanley boss Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer and Lynch’s lawyer Chris Morvillo.

There were 22 people on board the “Bayesian” at the time of the accident on Monday morning – ten crew members and twelve passengers.

15 people – including Lynch’s wife Angela (57) – were rescued. Charlotte Golunski and her husband James, as well as their one-year-old daughter Sophie are among the survivors.

Luxury yacht sinks off the coast of Sicily: Tech billionaire Mike Lynch missing. A top lawyer and a banker are also among the missing (montage). © Imago/Monathe

Yacht accident off Sicily – Morgan Stanley bank boss among the missing

The former chairman of Morgan Stanley International, Jonathan Bloomer, is also missing in the Mediterranean. The 70-year-old Briton is, according to BBC also chairman of the insurance company Hiscox. “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this tragedy,” the British news channel quoted a Morgan Stanley spokesman as saying. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected, especially the Bloomer family, as we all await further news on this terrible situation.”

Lynch’s lawyer, Chris Morvillo, was an attorney at the top international law firm Clifford Chance. Morvillo specialized in “high-profile corruption cases” and had represented Lynch in his most recent trial. BBC According to the report, Morvillo served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1999 to 2005, where he was involved in the criminal investigation into the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001.

Who was on board the “Bayesian”?

The holiday in Sicily was supposed to be a kind of new beginning for Mike Lynch. Apparently, nine colleagues and their family members were invited on board the “Bayesian”. Now the tech tycoon, his daughter and four friends are presumed dead.

Morgan Stanley boss Jonathan Bloomer, Lynch’s lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Nada are among the missing, as Journals of Sicily Bloomer’s wife Judy is also said to be BBC-Information is among the missing.

Their bodies are said to be trapped in the boat on the sea floor. According to the fire department, the “Bayesian” is 49 meters deep. Divers managed to access the command bridge on Monday evening, but were unable to go any further from there. Specialized cave divers were called in specifically for this purpose, reports the Italian fire department Vigili del Fuoco via X. Search teams have been back in action since Tuesday morning. (ml)