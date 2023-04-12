Political scientist Kozyulin announced the growth of mistrust between the United States and Ukraine after the leak from the Pentagon

Over the past few days, the world has been actively discussing leaked classified Pentagon documents, which, among other things, contain classified information about the course of hostilities in Ukraine. “Lenta.ru” has collected everything that is known about this leak to date.

What documents got into the network?

The exact number of classified documents that got into the network is unknown. The Associated Press says it examined 50 files, but some estimates put the total at several hundred. The network published not the documents themselves, but their photographs, apparently made in haste.

For the most part, these are slides from secret briefings, including maps with the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Some documents are marked as “secret” and “top secret”

Photo: Jonathan Drake / Reuters

What became known about the course of the conflict in Ukraine thanks to the leak?

A significant part of the documents is devoted to military operations in Ukraine.

It follows from the documents that the United States doubts that Ukraine will be able to achieve significant success in the course of the planned counteroffensive. The materials claim that the country’s air defense resources will be completely depleted by May 23, and cite US and NATO plans to further strengthen the Armed Forces

It also follows from the documents that on the territory of Ukraine there are representatives of the special forces of the NATO countries, who at the official level deny their participation in the conflict. Judging by the materials dated February and March 2023, the UK sent 50 troops to Ukraine, Latvia – 17, France and the USA – 15 and 14, and the Netherlands – 1. Thus, the total number of Western special forces in the country was 97 people.

Moreover, the published documents contain an analysis of the consequences of the possible death of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the authors of the report, such a development of events is likely to lead to a reduction in the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine. Pentagon analysts also modeled scenarios in the event of the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the removal of the military leadership. The document describes how each event can lead to an escalation or an end to the conflict through peaceful negotiations.

See also Russia denies that it will declare war on Ukraine on May 9 Related materials:

What other information is contained in the leaked materials?

It also follows from the published documents that the United States is very aggressively spying not only on opponents, but also on its own allies. Thus, the leaked materials contained information about the internal discussions of the South Korean authorities about whether to supply weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, Serbia, one of Russia’s closest European partners, allegedly, on the contrary, is eyeing such a possibility, another file says.

Another document is devoted to the potential supply of weapons from Israel: the authors of the report believe that local authorities “under the strong influence of the United States” may agree to the transfer of lethal weapons to Ukraine. In addition, the documents allege that the Mossad intelligence service allegedly encouraged its employees to come out to protest against the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu and his proposed judicial reform.

The documents also contain intelligence about Russia’s interactions with other countries.

For example, one of the documents states that Egypt allegedly agreed to supply Russia with 40,000 missiles secretly from the West. Another document contains an allegedly intercepted conversation of Russian intelligence officers, who boast that they have agreed with the United Arab Emirates to cooperate in the fight against US and British intelligence.

The United States is also keeping an eye on opponents in Asia, with documents citing intelligence on North Korea’s missile program and possible Chinese involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

How did secret documents get on the Internet?

According to the Associated Press, the leak may have started in a gamer chat on the Discord platform a few months ago. The chat participants discussed the conflict in Ukraine, and one of the users shared classified documents with the rest. For some time, no one outside the chat knew about them.

But a few weeks ago, photos of the documents began to circulate widely on Twitter, 4chan and Telegram, after which they were noticed by the mainstream media, and after them by the US authorities. See also The National Court revokes as "premature" the semi-freedom of the ETA member who murdered the socialist Fernando Buesa

The identity of the user who posted the documents, and how they got to him, is still unknown. But judging by the way the leaked documents are marked, it could be an American official who was the source of the leak.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Photo: Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters

How did the US react to the leak?

United States authorities continue to scrutinize the leaked documents, but admit that at least some of them are genuine, although some have apparently been redacted. For example, in documents related to the fighting in Ukraine, the losses of Russia and Ukraine are supposedly changed. Nevertheless, the leak has already been recognized as one of the largest and most dangerous in the history of the United States.

The US Department of Justice launched a criminal investigation into the leak, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The Pentagon also initiated an internal review, with Department Chief Austin Lloyd promising to “turn every stone” looking for the source of the leak. The investigation will probably take several months. As a preventive measure, the defense department has already reduced the number of employees who were granted access to classified information – before the leak there were about a thousand people.

The US is also reportedly making active efforts to improve relations with its allies after the leak. The heads of the US defense and foreign affairs departments are actively calling their foreign colleagues and making excuses for what happened.

Related materials:

What do other countries think about the drain?

In Russia, the published data were treated with caution. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov suggested that the leak could be a deliberate stuffing for the purpose of disinformation. The Kremlin called the leak of documents interesting, but denied information about plans to buy ammunition from Egypt.

The fact that the documents contain incorrect data was also stated by other countries appearing in the leaked materials.

An Emirati official, on condition of anonymity, in an interview with Lenta.ru denied the information that the UAE allegedly agreed to help the Russian special services in the fight against their British and American opponents. In Egypt and Serbia, they also hastened to declare that they have no plans to supply weapons to Russia or Ukraine.

The unreliability of the documents was also declared in Ukraine, refuting the information given in them about the planned counteroffensive. Moreover, the country’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that, despite the leak, Ukraine continues to consider the United States a reliable ally.

However, the American media notethat the inaccuracy of the information does not at all mean that the documents themselves are fake: American services may simply be mistaken.

Photo: Libkos / AP

What will be the consequences of leaking American intelligence?

Washington fears that the leakage of documents could seriously affect the counteroffensive planned by Ukraine, because a large part of the documents is devoted to the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Pentagon spokesman Chris Meagher acknowledged that the leak could lead to death and put US intelligence informants at risk.

In addition, the release of classified documents into the network will negatively affect US relations with allies, despite the attempts of the American authorities to explain themselves and minimize the damage from the leak.

This incident will have a particularly strong impact on cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, said Vadim Kozyulin, head of the Center for Global Studies and International Relations at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The exchange of information between Ukraine and the United States will drastically decrease, distrust will increase, and this will affect the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Americans’ perceptions of what the Ukrainian army and Ukrainian authorities are doing Vadim KozyulinHead of the Center for Global Studies and International Relations of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to the specialist, although much of the published information was most likely already known to Russia, intelligence officers and analysts began to better understand the weaknesses and plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, the scandal is unlikely to seriously affect the ratings of US President Joe Biden and his chances in the upcoming elections, since American voters will forget about the leak in a couple of weeks, Vadim Kozyulin believes.