Shot: Kushanashvili is unconscious in intensive care on his birthday

Journalist Otar Kushanashvili is unconscious in intensive care after regaining consciousness for some time. New details of the TV presenter’s condition became known Shot.

“Currently the journalist is under a ventilator and is being actively given various drugs. His condition is stable,” the statement said. It is noted that Kushanashvili’s birthday is June 22, he turns 54 years old.

Earlier, the TV presenter’s niece spoke about his condition. In particular, she denied claims that he was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver.

Before this, the journalist’s friend Vladimir Polupanov reported that Kushanashvili had been operated on. He also said that the showman’s condition was stable.

On June 20, it became known that the journalist underwent emergency surgery. It was noted that a few days before, Kushanashvili complained of severe pain in the heart and abdomen.