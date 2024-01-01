The local newspaper 'The Advertiser' comes with new details about the case of Rohan Dennis (33). The Australian former professional cyclist was arrested on Sunday and charged with killing his wife Melissa Dennis (32), Australian media reported. According to new reports, the woman clung to the door handle and was dragged a considerable distance. The incident may have been caught on security cameras.
Sports editorial
