Wednesday, April 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

New details about Colombians murdered in Mexico

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 26, 2023
in World
0
New details about Colombians murdered in Mexico


close

Mexico Zacatecas car

The vehicle in which, according to the authorities, the attack took place.

The vehicle in which, according to the authorities, the attack took place.

The people who were attacked are of Colombian nationality and it is believed that they were migrating to the United States.

after the past sunday april 23 there has been an armed attack on six people of Colombian nationality, which left two fatalities, in the town Villa de Cos, in Mexico, State Governor David Monreal believes the attack is related to the smuggling of undocumented people.

See also  “The House of the Famous” 2022: follow the final LIVE HERE TODAY, August 8

In addition, he assured that the research to find those responsible for the facts and to confirm the reason for which the attack occurred.

(It may interest you: Colombians killed in Zacatecas: this was the attack that frustrated the “American dream”).

Likewise, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) told the newspaper El Sol de Zacatecas that The six people who were attacked are members of a Colombian family and possibly headed for the United States.

The people who lost their lives were a woman from 51 years old and a 38 year old manin addition to the person who was driving the vehicle and the co-pilot who also lost their lives.

(You may be interested: This is how life is defended on both sides of the border between Colombia and Venezuela).

The event occurred on federal highway 54 in the community of Old Sierra in Villa de Cos, Zacatecas, according to the newspaper El Sol Zacatecas.

More news

“I saw several deaths”: the drama of migrant children in the Darien Gap

See also  Colombians residing in the United States will be able to process their digital ID

Petro’s government confirms that it expelled Guaidó from the country: this was his departure

Young man migrated to the United States, but it was not what he expected, what happened?

Laura Camila Ramos
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#details #Colombians #murdered #Mexico

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
GameStop Movie Details Revealed | Atomix

GameStop Movie Details Revealed | Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result