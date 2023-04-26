New details about Colombians murdered in Mexico

after the past sunday april 23 there has been an armed attack on six people of Colombian nationality, which left two fatalities, in the town Villa de Cos, in Mexico, State Governor David Monreal believes the attack is related to the smuggling of undocumented people.

In addition, he assured that the research to find those responsible for the facts and to confirm the reason for which the attack occurred.

Likewise, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) told the newspaper El Sol de Zacatecas that The six people who were attacked are members of a Colombian family and possibly headed for the United States.

The people who lost their lives were a woman from 51 years old and a 38 year old manin addition to the person who was driving the vehicle and the co-pilot who also lost their lives.

The event occurred on federal highway 54 in the community of Old Sierra in Villa de Cos, Zacatecas, according to the newspaper El Sol Zacatecas.

