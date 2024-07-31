Crooks, who attempted to kill Trump, was visible on the roof from the former president’s seat

The assassin who attempted to kill former US President Donald Trump was visible on the roof from which he wounded the politician. A new detail was found on a video recording made near the place where Trump was standing. This is reported by RIA News.

The footage, released by American television channels and apparently taken by a Trump supporter standing behind him, shows the suspect walking along the roof and then taking the spot where the shooting was taking place. A Secret Service sniper only killed the attacker after he had fired eight shots.

On July 13, Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He was shot in the ear. The shooter was killed by Secret Service agents. He turned out to be a local resident, Thomas Matthew Crooks.