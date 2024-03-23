Get ready to discover paradise in your next vacation! Volaris opens a new route right in your 18th anniversary And so that you can be one of the first to travel, it offers an unmissable promotion: flights from McAllen to Cancun from $79 dollars.

As part of its anniversary sale, Volaris invites you to travel on its new route, but you should hurry to book, since the promotion is valid until March 25 and allows you to travel from July 3 to October 31, 2024.

In addition to finding your flight very cheap, if you are a member of v.club you can have from $5 dollars off to travel. It is important that you know that this rate is subject to availability and is valid only on single flights.

And so you don't spend more the price of $79 dollars (equivalent to approximately 1,324 Mexican pesos ) already includes the Airport Use Fee (TUA), taxes and other charges for a single trip.

However, it does not include the DNR (Non-Resident Right) charge, which will be automatically added to the total rate in the reservation when indicating nationality and being a foreigner traveling to the Mexican Republic.

The promotion is valid when purchasing on the official Volaris website and only in the zero reservation, which allows you to travel with a personal item, whose measurement does not exceed 35x45x20 cm (that fits under the seat in front of you).

However, this type of reservation, for international trips, allows you to perform Web check-in 24 hours before the flight departure, as well as access vclub membership, Vclub welcome electronic credit and Accumulate SPIN Premia points.

It is important that you know that the flight will be paid in Mexican pesos and the exchange will be made at the currency rate in force at the time of making the purchase.

So get ready to travel at low prices with Volaris from McAllen to Cancun on your next vacation.