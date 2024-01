Wednesday, January 17, 2024



| Updated 01/18/2024 07:00h.





Ford is moving towards becoming a 100% electric car brand by 2035. While this process is complete, the brand is committed to renewing one of its best-sellers, the Kuga, which is powered by a new design, more technology, and hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. .

The new …