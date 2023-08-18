By decree of the President of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant-General Vorobyov became deputy head of the National Guard

Commander of the North-Western District of the National Guard Troops, Lieutenant General Alexei Vorobyov, has been appointed the new Deputy Director of the Russian Guard by decree of the President of Russia. This was announced by State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein in his Telegram-channel.

The new deputy head will oversee the military-political work of the department.

“This is a real combat officer and a man of his word, General Vorobyov will be able to raise the prestige of the Russian Guard to an even higher bar,” the parliamentarian wrote, commenting on the appointment.

Vorobyov is a graduate of the Tallinn Military-Political School, served in the special forces of the Internal Troops and participated in combat operations in many hot spots. At various times he served in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, FSO, FCS. He also served as Secretary of the Security Council and Chairman of the Government of Ingushetia. In 2017 he returned to the National Guard.