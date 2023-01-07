Supporters of former president Pedro Castillo organized new demonstrations on Friday (6.jan.2023) asking for the president’s dismissal Dina Boluarte. Second information gives Reutersat least 15 people were injured, including 2 police officers.

Protesters tried to storm the Inca Manco Capac International Airport in the Puno region, close to the Peru-Bolivia border. They set fire to a police vehicle on the outskirts of the town. There were records of other blockades in 49 regions of the country.

Protests have been taking place in the country since the arrest of Pedro Castillo. He was detained on December 7, 2022 by the National Police after dissolving Congress and being removed from office. The then vice-president Dina Boluarte, 60, assumed the presidency of Peru.

In December of last year, through a note, the Ombudsman of Peru reported that at least 6 people died during the demonstrations. Here’s the full (964 KB, in Spanish).

On December 14, the Peruvian Minister of Defense, Alberto Otárola, announced a state of emergency throughout the national territory for 30 days. The purpose of the measure was “to guarantee order, the continuity of economic activities and the protection of millions of families”according to the head of Defense.