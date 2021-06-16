The legal deadlines to build the large pig farm on the slopes of Mount Arabí are ending and the citizen platform Salvemos el Arabí y comarca fears that the project will soon be accelerated. Therefore, they consider that it is time to go out on the streets again to reject what they consider an attack against a space that is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, for the Levantine rock art that it contains, and a Natural Monument of the Region.

On July 11, at 11 in the morning, a demonstration will begin from the Plaza Mayor in Yecla, which is expected to be massive. The organizers want it to help the Cefusa company understand the social rejection generated by its intentions to build a pig farm next to this emblematic space. The same citizen group already took thousands of people to the streets in 2017. Now, the platform explains that once again the same firm position must be shown, since the company «has betrayed the word given in 2017, in which it announced that He gave up on the construction of a macro-farm due to the social rejection it provoked. Now there is more social rejection if possible “, explains the spokesman of the platform, Alejandro Ortuño.

The demonstration is supported by all the municipal groups of the Yecla City Council, by the Sectorial Council of the Environment and by the Consistory of the Albacete town of Montealegre del Castillo in whose municipal term is the land where the project is to be built.

All political forces, the Environment Council and the Montealegre del Castillo Town Council support the mobilization



The political and social unit on this issue is the majority in Yecla. Precisely on the main balcony of the City Hall since last Tuesday a banner has been hung showing the rejection of the Yeclana society to the intentions of the company.

If we did it once, we can do it a thousand times! Let’s go out into the streets all of Yecla as we did in 2017 and make it clear again that the Arabí is sacred and is not touched, “they express from the citizen platform in a statement with which they want to summon citizens to the demonstration next July .

This will be one of the measures that are intended to be carried out in the coming months pending the decisions taken, first by the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, regarding the change in water use that the company has requested.