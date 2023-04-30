Tens of thousands of Israelis again took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest against the justice reform bill of the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This new concentration occurs two days before the opening of the parliamentary session.

It’s almost a tradition: Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv again on Saturday, April 29, to protest against the justice reform bill of the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, before the opening of the parliamentary session on Monday. .

Since the announcement of the draft of this reform in early January, tens of thousands of Israelis have gathered every week to denounce the text and criticize the government formed in December by Benjamin Netanyahu, one of the most conservative Israel has ever known.

The prime minister announced on March 27 a “pause” to give an “opportunity […] to dialogue”, but the mobilization against the reform, considered undemocratic by its detractors, remains strong.

“History is watching you,” read a banner at the Tel Aviv rally, where protesters waved the national flag and held smoke bombs.

The police did not provide official figures on the number of participants in the protests.

Reach a compromise?

For the Netanyahu government, the text intends, among other things, to rebalance powers by reducing the prerogatives of the Supreme Court, which the Executive considers politicized, in favor of Parliament. The detractors of the reform consider, on the other hand, that it runs the risk of opening the way to an anti-liberal or authoritarian drift.

The President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, has spent a month negotiating with representatives of the government and the opposition to reach a compromise on the terms of this reform.

Supporters and opponents of the bill are trying to keep up the pressure on politicians ahead of the opening of parliament on Monday.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a promoter of the reform, addressed thousands of supporters gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday. Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich (head of the far-right Religious Zionist Party), who also took part in the demonstration, said the government would not “relinquish” the reform.

