For some months the franchise of demon slayer It has been on a constant break, that is because its second wave of chapters had a closure that fans liked. However, the new thing in the saga is approaching in the arc of the swordsmith villageso through a video we are given a preview of what will happen.

In the video it can be seen that the Tanjiro reveals special powers that he has been forging during his journey, for his part, new enemies are a must for the character. All this was revealed at a special event in Japan, which not only revealed the trailer but also a poster never seen before by fans.

Here is the trailer and poster:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nm-GJYOtgxw

season three of Demon slayer is scheduled to air on April 9th. It will be broadcast live with a one-hour premiere. And it is that during this segment we will see how the main character obtains new weapons after his last fight. In addition, a kind of recap will be given for those who do not remember with certainty everything that happened.

In our region it is possible that the episodes are passed through services such as crunchyroll. And it is that although Netflix It has a few episodes, it seems that they have only been limited to releasing the first season. For their part, the movies are also important, since they comply with canon plots, such as the death of a key character.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, Demon Slayer is a franchise that is gaining a really strong fandom, we could say that it is contemporary with other relatively new anime like My Hero Academia. For now, there is much more to see regarding the story.