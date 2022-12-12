There is no doubt that demon slayer It is one of the most popular anime in recent years. In this way, a series of projects related to the new season of the series were recently revealed. Not only has the month in which the adaptation will return to form been confirmed, but a special movie was announced.

According to Crunchyroll, the third season of the anime of demon slayerwhich will adapt the events of the Villa de Herreros, will premiere on this streaming platform in April 2023. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no exact date. However, this is not all, since a movie focused on linking the events of the second and third season is already on the way.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village-is a movie of episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc, the last of the second season, and an extended version of the first episode of the Villa de Herreros arc in 4K with remastered audio. The premiere of this film will be on February 18 in Los Angeles, followed by a world premiere in March.

Fortunately, The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour will kick off with a two-day event in Tokyo, followed by events in Los Angeles, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, Seoul and Taipei. That’s how it is, this will be the first celebration of its kind in Latin America. Although at the moment there is only talk of the projection of the film in our region, it is not ruled out that some additional surprise will take place.

Remember, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- It will hit theaters on March 4, 2023. in our region, while the third season of the anime will begin in April next year. On related issues, the anime has been censored. Similarly, this is the secret in Rengoku’s farewell.

Editor’s Note:

Although the film sounds unnecessary, the idea of ​​Mexico being part of such an international event is very exciting. Not only does it open up the region to more anime introductions, but we might as well see events like the art galleries that have been to Japan. We just have to wait and see what will happen.

Via: crunchyroll.