The anime of the moment in almost the entire world is Demon Slayerwhich despite not having been on the market for so many years, has already generated its own video games, the example of which is an action one that arrived in 2021. However, it seems that the saga is not going to stop, and they confirmed a new title that seemed to be only for Japanese lands, but it seems that is a totally wrong idea.

The release in question is named after Demon Slayer: Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! but that will be adapted as Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Sweep the Board! in our western lands. Which is not exactly action or fighting like other anime titles, but rather it is a kind of board game, slightly similar to the franchise of Mario Party.

Here is your first trailer:

The game will be for up to four players, with the possibility of also trying it online, so fans will be able to enjoy using their favorite characters in the mini games that are made available to them. For its part, the release date is still uncertain, it is only said that it will arrive at some point in the future. 2024.

It will be released in nintendo switchno other platform has been confirmed at this time.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: This game looks very simple, but there is already some action from this franchise for the same console. Maybe making things simpler is the solution to make anime video games shine.