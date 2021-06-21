In the Indian state of Maharashtra, 20 cases of infection with a new strain of coronavirus were identified, it was given the name “delta plus” (B.1.617.2.1). This was reported in air India TV, Head of the Medical Education and Research Directorate, Dr. Tatyarao P. Lahan.

The new variant of the virus is distinguished by the presence of the K417N mutation in the spike protein, which can reduce the activity of antibodies in recovered and vaccinated people.

We found delta plus in Navi Mumbai, Palgar and Ratnagiri. After that, we sent more samples for analysis and are waiting for reports. Tatiarao P. Lahan about a new strain of coronavirus in India

Lahan also said that five cases of infection with the new strain were registered in the port city of Ratnagiri, while two infected did not have any symptoms. To contain the spread of the coronavirus, authorities have created special zones and sealed areas where a new variant of the coronavirus was discovered.

Earlier in June, allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok named the so-called Moscow strain as the reason for the sharp surge in the incidence of coronavirus. He also added that new treatment regimens should be developed for patients with mutated variants of COVID-19. Some Russian regions have already tightened restrictions due to an increase in the number of patients. Among them are Buryatia, Khabarovsk Territory, Murmansk Region, Moscow and St. Petersburg.

On June 17, in Dagestan, at the request of Rospotrebnadzor, the village of Urakhi was closed for exit and entry due to the massive infection of COVID-19. In the Novosibirsk city hospital on the night of June 16, a line of 18 ambulances lined up. Doctors attributed this to an increase in the number of coronavirus patients.

5 255 214 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic according to the Johns Hopkins Institute project

The author of a scientific article on the origin of the coronavirus, the founder of the gene therapy company Youthereum Genetics, Yuri Deigin, allowed the disclosure of new facts confirming the leak of SАRS-CoV-2 from the laboratory. He spoke about the international DRASTIC group, which included 25 researchers of the origin of COVID-19, which includes himself, as well as specialists from China, the USA, Italy, Australia and other countries. “More convincing” evidence of a laboratory-scale leak of the coronavirus will soon emerge, he said.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus does not exclude the laboratory origin of SARS-CoV-2. The United States has also repeatedly stated that there is “strong circumstantial evidence” that the first outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus occurred as a result of a leak from a Chinese research laboratory. Back in May, an international group of scientists acknowledged that there are two plausible versions of the onset of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic: it could have arisen as a result of zoonosis or as a result of a virus leak from the laboratory.

In this regard, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that China will be in isolation if it does not allow international specialists to come to study the circumstances of the coronavirus infection.

178,424,674 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified worldwide since the start of the pandemic according to the Johns Hopkins Institute project

On June 15, the chief doctor of the Moscow hospital in Kommunarka, Denis Protsenko, named the only way to defeat the coronavirus pandemic in the current conditions. According to the doctor, only mandatory vaccination of the population can stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the question: “How should it be regulated?” – this is probably the most important question Denis Protsenko about mass vaccination to defeat the pandemic

Pediatrician, infectious disease specialist, vaccinologist Evgeny Timakov expressed a similar opinion. According to the doctor, the situation may stabilize by August, provided the rate of vaccination increases. He also stressed that the results from vaccinations cannot be seen immediately: the body takes time to develop immunity. On June 20, doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov said that the coronavirus mutates very quickly and urged people to stop “counting strains.” He concluded that the vaccine protects against all strains of the virus to date.