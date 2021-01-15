We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday. If you have a budget for Christmas and Kings and you do not want / can wait for the availability of the news of CES 2021, we leave you with a varied selection of technology and electronics at a discount and at the best price, with special attention to our retailers of Headboard, Amazon and PcComponents.
- If you book the new ones Galaxy S21 smartphones You get a gift of Galaxy Buds Pro headphones or a kit with the Buds Live + the Galaxy SmartTag.
- 30% discount on Lenovo Laptops & Desktops, Yoga, Legion and IdeaCentre series.
- Crucial CT2000X8SSD9 X8 External SSD, very fast and with 2 TB for 189 euros.
- Selection of Motorola mobiles on offer. There are a few from 103 euros and the most interesting, the Moto G 5G Plus, greatly reduced to 279 euros.
- Nice touch AIO this HP AIO 24-df0022ns Intel Core i3-1005G1 / 8GB / 512GB SSD / 23.8 ″ Touch, for 630 euros.
- Cheap ASUS monitors, with two models from 104 euros.
- To another level this Samsung S34J552 – 34 ″ UltraWide QHD monitor, reduced by 30% to 319 euros.
- The virtual reality headset Oculus Rift S It is reduced to 349 euros.
- Razer Nari Essential Gaming Headphones, for 79 euros.
- The Oppo smartphones They are on sale, from 131 euros the A15 model.
- MEDION Notebook Education E11201, basic and very economical notebook: 239 euros.
- Evga PSU 80 Bronze – 450 W Power Supply for 55 euros.
- He Microsoft Surface Pro X Microsoft SQ1 / 16GB / 256GB SSD / 4G LTE / 13 ″ Touch lowers the price by 20% to 1,279 euros.
- CPU Intel Core i7-10700 2.90 GHz is lowered to 299 euros.
- And if you are looking for AMD, the Ryzen 7 3800XT 3.9 GHz is also lowered to 349 euros.
- East Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular 40mm Aluminum in Space Gray with Black Sports Strap, is reduced to 499 euros.
- An inexpensive graphics tablet is this HUION WH1409 13.8 x 8.6 Inches for only 82 euros.
- Another good monitor for gaming is this ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QL1A – HDR (68.47 cm / 27 ″, IPS, 165 Hz, FreeSync) for 362 euros.
- TCL and Alcatel phones with good discounts, especially in the mid-range and entry level.
- Good all terrain this Dell Latitude 3510 laptop Intel Core i5-10210U / 8GB / 256GB SSD / 15.6 ″, for 779 euros.
- If you need External DVD recorder, this iAmotus to USB 3.0 has a price tag: 15 euros.
- Lenovo Smart Clock Smart Alarm Clock with Google Assistant costs only 44 euros.
- Samsung QE43Q60TAUXXH TV 43 ″ QLED UltraHD 4K, for 524 euros.
- Games on sale for all platforms. There’s a little bit of everything.
- Powerful desktop PC HP Omen 30L GT13-0013ns Intel Core i7-10700K / 32GB / 2TB + 1TB SSD / RTX 2080 SUPER, for 2,049 euros.
- Realme smartphones on sale, from 99 euros the C3.
- We finished with this electric scooter SmartGyro Rockway that are selling a lot: 594 euros with a 15% discount.
Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.
Leave a Reply