The Indian capital, New Delhi, has extended its lockdown measures for another week, and has adopted stricter restrictions to control the wave of the Coronavirus outbreak.

New Delhi’s Prime Minister Arvind Kejerwal was quoted by Bloomberg News as saying that the closure measures, which were supposed to end on Monday after being extended several times, will be extended until May 17.

Eating in restaurants and shopping centers will continue to be banned, and non-essential workers will be required to continue working from home. Subway services will be suspended as an additional measure.

“The stricter the lockdown measures, the faster we can control the virus,” Kejerwal said.

This step comes after New Delhi recorded an average daily injuries estimated at 19,500 new cases over the past five days, with the continued lack of oxygen in hospitals.

Today, the Indian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 403,738 new cases of Coronavirus during the past 24 hours, which means the situation continues to deteriorate with regard to the epidemic.