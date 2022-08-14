A delegation of five US congressmen arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day visit. According to international news agencies, a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is on the agenda, among other things. The parliamentarians will come to talk about relations between the US and Taiwan, security in the region and trade.

It is the second US high-profile visit to Taiwan in a short time. In early August, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also went to Taiwan, “in support of the country’s vibrant democracy.” As a result, tensions rose between Taiwan and China, which does not recognize Taiwan as an independent country. China began military exercises crossing Taiwan’s borders shortly after Pelosi’s visit.

With the new visit, the US shows that it does not regret Pelosi’s visit. “China has overreacted, and its actions are still provocative, destabilizing and unparalleled,” an aide to US President Joe Biden said in a press release.