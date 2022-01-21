They have reiterated that the rest of the versions for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Stadia will arrive on February 1.

Last September we learned of the existence of a remastered collection of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before by Storm. A delivery that collects the adventures of max and chloe from Dontnod for those who have not enjoyed them yet and whose launch window was set for early 2022 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, this Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will have to wait on the hybrid console. Its managers have announced the switch version delay, which will move away from the scheduled date although it will arrive sometime in 2022. Through a statement shared on their official social networks, they assure that they need more time to have it ready and thank the players for their patience.

For the rest of the versions they have reiterated their release date: next february 1 It will land on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Google Stadia. Before that, they say that on Tuesday of next week, January 25, they will show us a broader look at what we can expect with this compilation of the first two great titles in the franchise.

It will bring renewed graphics and extra contentAt the moment, what we know is that this Remastered Collection will have revamped graphics, lighting and game engine improvements, new facial animations, and deluxe content for Life is Strange: Before the Storm. From Square Enix they have confirmed the inclusion of new outfits and a bonus episode called “Goodbye”, although we will have to wait to see what more news we will find.

The latest installment in the saga is a Life is Strange: True Colors that was released in the second half of 2021 and presented us with a new story with a new protagonistAlex Chen. She has a superpower that affects the feelings of others, and she uses it as she tries to unravel the mystery surrounding Haven Springs. The title has some very brave ideas but could make better use of them, although if you want to know more about it, you can take a look at our review of Life is Strange: True Colors.

