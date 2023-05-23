FromSven Hauberg close

Joe Biden was actually expected in Papua New Guinea, but then only his foreign minister came. The Pacific country plays a key role in the competition between the USA and China.

Munich/Port Moresby – The debt dispute currently paralyzing Washington has had an unexpected victim: US credibility in the South Pacific. Actually, Joe Biden was supposed to arrive in Papua New Guinea this Monday for a state visit, as the first US President ever. Only a stopover was planned on the way from the G7 summit in Hiroshima to a meeting with Australia’s Prime Minister Albanese in Sydney. And yet many observers linked the visit with the hope that, after years of absence, the USA would again become more involved in the region in which China is also increasingly trying to form alliances. But instead of Biden, only his Foreign Minister Antony Blinken landed in the capital Port Moresby, the President himself flew directly from Hiroshima back to Washington – precisely because of the dispute about the US debt ceiling.

Blinken met several heads of state from the region in Port Moresby on Monday (22 May). One of them, Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown, had previously described Biden’s cancellation as a “disappointment”. In an interview with the BBC, Brown also pointed out that many Pacific island countries have “good diplomatic relations with China” – Beijing is “filling a gap”, according to the politician, who is also chairman of the regional organization Pacific Islands Forum.

It’s an area populated by only a few tens of millions of people, but stretching thousands of miles and countless islands east of Australia to the west coast of the United States. About 20 percent of the world’s sea area is controlled by the governments of the 15 independent island states, which are organized in the Pacific Islands Forum.

The US and China are fighting for influence in the Pacific

Washington regards the region as its natural sphere of influence, not least because it is home to the US territory of Guam and several other island nations that have close historical and political ties to the US. At the same time, China has been putting out feelers towards the South Pacific for several years. While people in Papua New Guinea still have to wait for a visit from the US President, China’s President Xi Jinping was already there: in November 2018, Xi visited the country with ten million inhabitants, as his country’s first head of state.

Like the entire South Pacific region, Papua New Guinea is at the center of the global competition between Washington and Beijing. It is about raw materials (such as liquefied natural gas), but above all about geopolitics. Washington watched with horror last year as Beijing signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea’s neighbor. What exactly is in the agreement is secret. However, critics fear that China could open a naval base in the country. Beijing and the government there reject this, but the Solomon Islands no longer allow the US Navy to enter their territorial waters since the rapprochement with China.

US and Papua New Guinea sign defense pact

“We sometimes felt like an overflight country,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had to hear from the then Prime Minister of Fiji last year. “Little dots seen from the plane windows of leaders en route to meetings where they talked about us rather than to us, if they spoke of us at all.” To counteract this impression, the US is currently reopening embassies in the Region – most recently on the Solomon Islands and Tonga, soon also on Kiribati and Vanuatu. The fact that Joe Biden, after six months of preparation, did not fly to Papua New Guinea should make some doubt how serious the US really is.

In any case, US Secretary of State Blinken and Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape signed a defense pact in Port Moresby on Monday. The agreement will make it easier for both countries’ armed forces “to train together in new ways and in more locations as part of our joint efforts to maintain peace and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” Blinken said. It is not yet known what exactly is in the text, which is only to be published after it has come into force; According to reports, however, US armed forces will be granted access to the Pacific country’s ports and airports. However, the government in Port Moresby made it clear that they wanted to continue working with China in the future.

China has long established facts in the region

Because while Washington is only just rediscovering the region, Beijing has long established facts. In Port Moresby, for example, Chinese construction companies leveled the six-lane “Independence Avenue” in 2018, which connects the country’s parliament with the center of the capital. A conference center was also built with Chinese help, as well as hydroelectric power plants, hospitals and school buildings, which “have become new landmarks throughout Papua New Guinea,” as Xi Jinping cheered on the occasion of his state visit. In 2022, the trade volume between the two countries was more than 5.2 billion US dollars, while between Papua New Guinea and the USA it was only around 1.6 billion.

That’s how it went for many years, also in other South Pacific island states: Washington warned, if at all, not to surrender to the influence of the Chinese and rather to rely on a democratic partner. Beijing, on the other hand, created concrete facts, albeit at times with opaque credit and accompanied by corruption. The USA must therefore catch up a considerable deficit if they do not want to lose the region to Beijing. “Last year the United States listened carefully, we listened to you,” Blinken assured the heads of government at the Pacific Islands Forum, referring to a meeting of politicians with Biden last year in the United States. He also promised billions in financial aid.

Pacific countries worry about rivalry between US and China

Just a week ago it was also announced that after protracted negotiations, Washington will extend an association agreement with Micronesia that will continue to tie the island state closely to the United States. In return, Washington gets access to military facilities. A similar agreement is also planned with the Marshall Islands, and has recently been concluded with Palau. The US is back, the embassy says. And: There is an alternative to China.

Many of the island nations, meanwhile, feel they have inadvertently entered a conflict between two superpowers that is not theirs. “We do not want our region to become an area where our development partners compete against each other,” the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands told the BBC. “There is plenty of room for all Pacific partners to help us achieve our development goals.” What the prime minister means above all is the fight against global warming. Because climate change is causing sea levels to rise, many islands in the Pacific are on the verge of sinking. What the countries need is money and know-how. Whether from China or the USA, that plays a subordinate role when the water is up to your feet.