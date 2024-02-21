What's more glamorous than driving around London in a Land Rover Defender 90? Always travel around London but behind the wheel of one of the 50 examples of the Defender SW11 Limited Edition, clearly dedicated to one of the liveliest neighborhoods of the British capital. Previewed at Milan Music Week and now available to order on the Italian market, the SW11 Limited Edition is based on the Defender 90 Station, one of London's architectural landmarks.

Unique details

In addition to the black finish for the body and wheels, the SW11 offers contrasting English Green inserts inspired by the lush natural colors of Battersea Park. A color also present on the Defender script on the bonnet as well as in the details of the grille and side air intakes, while the unique tailgate has been finished with the “SW11 ONE OF FIFTY” badging and a discreet Union Flag accent.

With or without spare wheel…?

It is possible to choose whether to keep or eliminate the iconic external spare wheel, to make the Defender 90 even more suitable for urban environments by reducing its length to 4,323 mm and providing, at the same time, greater rear visibility. The interior features unique green accents, with a laser-finished badge at each end embedded in the crossmember, visible whenever the doors are opened. Under the bonnet vibrates the Defender's D200 diesel mild-hybrid combined with the eight-speed automatic transmission, which ensures a relaxing driving mode in urban sections and great responsiveness on rural routes away from the city. The starting price is 86,814 euros.