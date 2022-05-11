In Rome at the General Command of the Guardia di Finanza, Piave barracks50 new off-road vehicles were delivered Land Rover Defender 110 fitted out that officially become part of the car fleet of the Guardia di Finanza.

New Defenders to the Guardia di Finanza

These are new means that i financiers they will use for their service trips, especially in places where off-road mobility and difficult routes are required. Of the 50 specimens planned, 12 are destined for the operational departments for the police services, two are at the disposal of the Corps and 36 go to the SAGFthe Alpine Rescue Guardia di Finanza.

Defender Guardia di Finanza set-up

The new ones Defender 110 D200 S are outfitted with two blue LED flashing lights on the roof, the siren, two additional 6 LED headlights on the front bumper, a towbar that can be pulled out from inside the car, ski rack on the roof (in winter configuration) and front bull bar.

In the cockpit there is a radio, LED lights for reading, a shovel holder, a base for charging the flashlight, a 2 kg fire extinguisher and snow chains. There is also a swinging headlight equipped with radio remote controls, with a dedicated charging cable also connected to the can-bus system. Also in the cockpit there is the long gun holder with inserted magazine while in the luggage compartment there is the writing desk with dedicated lighting.

The front grille of the new Defender intended for the Alpine troops which reveals a Warn electric winch

The Defenders reserved for Alpine Rescue are also equipped with winch recovery WarmZeon Platinum 10-S model with 4.536 kg pull, 17 meters / minute, 24.4 m synthetic cable and 9.5 mm diameter, wireless remote control for remote control and possibility to control it from the passenger compartment through a front camera.

The lower view of the Defender bumper where you can also see the steel plate on which the winch is fixed and the bumper cover on which the license plate is fixed

On the winch there is a pedestrian safety cover on which the vehicle license plate is fixed.

New vehicles for the Guardia di Finanza, Defender Landa Rover with bull bar

The versions of the Defender 110 of the Guardia di Finanza are homologated mild-hybrid and it is 3.0D AWD Auto S powered by the six-cylinder turbodiesel by 200 hp combined with the eight-speed automatic transmission and permanent all-wheel drive.

Land Rover Defender 110 of the Guardia di Finanza ceremony

The 50 Land Rover Defender 110 of the Finance Police were delivered during an official ceremony on the internal square of the Piave barracks, in the presence of the Chief of Staff of the Guardia di Finanza, Major General Francesco Grecohe was born in CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Italy, Dr. Marco Santucci.

The Chief of Staff of the Guardia di Finanza, Major General Francesco Greco with the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Italy, Dr. Marco Santucci for the delivery of the keys in the ceremony

The Defender is not the first model in history to be supplied to financials. Over the years, in fact, several Land Rover models have supported the operations and missions of the men of the Guardia di Finanza throughout the country, even in tragic circumstances, such as those of the earthquake of L’Aquila of 2009.

Land Rover Defender enlisted in the Armed Forces

Land Rover vehicles and especially the Defender have historically always been vehicles at the service of Police, Carabinieri, Civil Protection, Forestry Corps, Coast Guard and with the National Fire Brigade Corps.

Land Rover off-road vehicles of the Guardia di Finanza for 20 years

The Defender is also supplied to the INGV, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology and for almost 70 years the Defenders have been wearing the livery of the International Federation of the Red Cross and of Red Crescent (IFRC).

Land Rover and the Guardia di Finanza

The collaboration between Land Rover and the Guardia di Finanza, among the first Public Administrations to purchase vehicles through a European tender, officially began in 1994, with the supply of Defender, Discovery And Freelander, but already two years earlier, when the phenomenon of armored cars that in the south i smugglers used as rams to force checkpoints, it was decided to use some Defenders, with reconnaissance and anti-ramming.

An old Defender of the Guardia di Finanza with 20 years of service

A Land Rover Defender soft top from Finance was also used by Pope Benedict XVI to bless the populations affected by the earthquake in Abruzzo, while the first appearance of the new Defender model with the livery of the Guardia di Finanza took place in the recent ceremony for the celebrations of the 247th anniversary of the institution’s foundation.

Historic Land Rover Defender of the Guardia di Finanza

