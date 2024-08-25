TASS: 13th defendant appears in case of mother of many children Loginova

A 13th defendant has appeared in the criminal case of child trafficking, initiated against a mother of many children from Moscow, Yulia Loginova. This was reported by TASS citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

It is noted that a resident of the Moscow region came into the investigation’s field of view. During interrogation, she admitted her guilt. Also, the suspect’s involvement in child trafficking as part of an organized group is confirmed by information from the civil registry office, as well as the results of molecular genetic examinations.

The Preobrazhensky District Court of the capital chose a preventive measure for the defendant in the form of a ban on certain actions. She is prohibited from leaving Moscow and the Moscow region, using the Internet and other means of communication, communicating with witnesses and defendants in the case, and sending and receiving correspondence.

Earlier in this case, the court ordered a ban on certain actions by one of the defendants in the case, Natalia Taranenko. According to investigators, the woman made a deal with the baby in 2020.

It later became known that employees of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia are conducting DNA tests to identify all those involved in the case of trafficking in newborns in Moscow.