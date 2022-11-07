New dedicated lanes for public transport will appear on nine sections of Moscow streets. On Sunday, November 6, it was reported on website metropolitan city hall.

As Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport Maxim Liksutov said, the authorities are developing a network of dedicated lanes so that electric buses and buses can run faster along routes, and the waiting time for vehicles at stops has been reduced.

“Now in the capital there are already 121 dedicated lanes with a total length of 426 km,” Liksutov quotes “Moscow 24”.

According to him, the introduction of one dedicated lane will help reduce the number of accidents with urban transport by 25%. Thus, new dedicated lanes will appear on Mosfilmovskaya Street, Tashkentskaya Street, Tishinskaya Square and Marshal Zhukov Avenue. The latter, according to the site kp.ru, will allow you to quickly drive up to the station of the Big Circle Line (BKL) of the metro. In addition, dedicated lanes will appear that will connect the existing lanes on Lermontovsky and Ryazansky avenues, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.

For the convenience of motorists, three lanes will be retained before the intersections with Volgogradsky and Ryazansky avenues, writes RIAMO.

Earlier, in December 2021, it was reported that the fine for driving on dedicated lanes is 1.5 thousand rubles in the regions and 3 thousand rubles in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

In November last year, dedicated lanes for public transport began to be created in the Moscow Region. The decision was made in order to eliminate the problem of late public transport, but so far this is a pilot project. The introduction of such lanes began with Khimki and Odintsovo, notes NSN. The head of the region, Andrey Vorobyov, noted that dedicated lanes should appear where possible and appropriate, the TV channel clarifies. “Star”.