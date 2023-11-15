During his statement to Sky News Arabia, Raed Al-Nims, spokesman for the Red Crescent in Gaza, holds Israel responsible for the difficulty of evacuating the remaining 300 people under the pressure of the continued Israeli bombing of the hospital.

Al-Nims points out that all attempts by the Red Crescent, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the United Nations to evacuate the trapped patients and their families have failed, after the Israeli forces turned the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital into military barracks and a war zone, and even opened fire on anyone who tried to rescue the medical staff. And the sick.

The health situation throughout Gaza

The Red Crescent spokesman in Gaza gives a picture of the latest conditions in the Strip’s hospitals:

The Red Crescent’s ambulances were reduced to only 5 operational vehicles out of 20 vehicles.

Working cars were transported to Al-Ahli Hospital instead of Al-Quds Hospital, to be close to the range of the bombing, to rescue the stranded and injured.

Ambulances find it extremely difficult to move under indiscriminate bombardment.

Efforts are still being made to evacuate the rest of the medical staff at Al-Quds Hospital, although this has been difficult so far.

In Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, it is confirmed that the inmates suffered immediate death after the fuel ran out, and the necessary equipment subsequently stopped.

In Al-Amal Hospital, there are 90 patients who will be denied treatment, and 25 patients in the medical rehabilitation department face the risk of death at any moment.

In addition, the hospital houses thousands of displaced people, who will also be affected by the power outage and the lack of medicine and food.

For its part, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that humanitarian operations would stop within 48 hours, due to not allowing fuel to enter the besieged Strip. This deprives tens of thousands of basic necessities, including drinking water.

This comes as contacts and discussions are underway, in which Egypt, Qatar, and the United States are participating, to persuade both sides of the conflict (Israel and the Palestinian factions) to cease fire in order to bring in aid and achieve a breakthrough in the prisoner exchange issue.